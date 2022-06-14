Cable Glands Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 – by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Cable Glands Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Cable Glands Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Cable Glands market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Cable Glands market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cable Glands market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Cable Glands market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Cable Glands Market Segment by Type

Plastic and Polymer Glands

Metal Glands

Cable Glands Market Segment by Application

Oil and Gas

Mining

Construction

Railway

Chemical

Aerospace

Power and Energy

Others

The report on the Cable Glands market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Amphenol

Emerson

ABB

TE Connectivity

Eaton

Hubbell Incorporated

Axis Communications

PFLITSCH GmbH

CMP Products

Lapp Group

Hummel AG

WISKA

Weidmüller Interface

BARTEC Group

R.Stahl AG

Warom Group

Bimed Teknik

El Sewedy Electric

CCG Cable Terminations

Beisit Electric Tech

Jacob GmbH

Cortem

Metal Craft Industries

Caledonian Cables

Sealcon

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Cable Glands consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Cable Glands market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cable Glands manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cable Glands with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Cable Glands submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Cable Glands Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Cable Glands Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Cable Glands Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Cable Glands Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Cable Glands Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Cable Glands Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Cable Glands Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Cable Glands Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Cable Glands Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Cable Glands Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Cable Glands Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Cable Glands Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Cable Glands Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Cable Glands Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Cable Glands Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Cable Glands Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Cable Glands Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Cable Glands Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Cable Glands Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Amphenol

7.1.1 Amphenol Corporation Information

7.1.2 Amphenol Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Amphenol Cable Glands Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Amphenol Cable Glands Products Offered

7.1.5 Amphenol Recent Development

7.2 Emerson

7.2.1 Emerson Corporation Information

7.2.2 Emerson Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Emerson Cable Glands Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Emerson Cable Glands Products Offered

7.2.5 Emerson Recent Development

7.3 ABB

7.3.1 ABB Corporation Information

7.3.2 ABB Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 ABB Cable Glands Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 ABB Cable Glands Products Offered

7.3.5 ABB Recent Development

7.4 TE Connectivity

7.4.1 TE Connectivity Corporation Information

7.4.2 TE Connectivity Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 TE Connectivity Cable Glands Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 TE Connectivity Cable Glands Products Offered

7.4.5 TE Connectivity Recent Development

7.5 Eaton

7.5.1 Eaton Corporation Information

7.5.2 Eaton Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Eaton Cable Glands Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Eaton Cable Glands Products Offered

7.5.5 Eaton Recent Development

7.6 Hubbell Incorporated

7.6.1 Hubbell Incorporated Corporation Information

7.6.2 Hubbell Incorporated Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Hubbell Incorporated Cable Glands Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Hubbell Incorporated Cable Glands Products Offered

7.6.5 Hubbell Incorporated Recent Development

7.7 Axis Communications

7.7.1 Axis Communications Corporation Information

7.7.2 Axis Communications Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Axis Communications Cable Glands Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Axis Communications Cable Glands Products Offered

7.7.5 Axis Communications Recent Development

7.8 PFLITSCH GmbH

7.8.1 PFLITSCH GmbH Corporation Information

7.8.2 PFLITSCH GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 PFLITSCH GmbH Cable Glands Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 PFLITSCH GmbH Cable Glands Products Offered

7.8.5 PFLITSCH GmbH Recent Development

7.9 CMP Products

7.9.1 CMP Products Corporation Information

7.9.2 CMP Products Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 CMP Products Cable Glands Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 CMP Products Cable Glands Products Offered

7.9.5 CMP Products Recent Development

7.10 Lapp Group

7.10.1 Lapp Group Corporation Information

7.10.2 Lapp Group Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Lapp Group Cable Glands Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Lapp Group Cable Glands Products Offered

7.10.5 Lapp Group Recent Development

7.11 Hummel AG

7.11.1 Hummel AG Corporation Information

7.11.2 Hummel AG Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Hummel AG Cable Glands Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Hummel AG Cable Glands Products Offered

7.11.5 Hummel AG Recent Development

7.12 WISKA

7.12.1 WISKA Corporation Information

7.12.2 WISKA Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 WISKA Cable Glands Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 WISKA Products Offered

7.12.5 WISKA Recent Development

7.13 Weidmüller Interface

7.13.1 Weidmüller Interface Corporation Information

7.13.2 Weidmüller Interface Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Weidmüller Interface Cable Glands Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Weidmüller Interface Products Offered

7.13.5 Weidmüller Interface Recent Development

7.14 BARTEC Group

7.14.1 BARTEC Group Corporation Information

7.14.2 BARTEC Group Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 BARTEC Group Cable Glands Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 BARTEC Group Products Offered

7.14.5 BARTEC Group Recent Development

7.15 R.Stahl AG

7.15.1 R.Stahl AG Corporation Information

7.15.2 R.Stahl AG Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 R.Stahl AG Cable Glands Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 R.Stahl AG Products Offered

7.15.5 R.Stahl AG Recent Development

7.16 Warom Group

7.16.1 Warom Group Corporation Information

7.16.2 Warom Group Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Warom Group Cable Glands Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Warom Group Products Offered

7.16.5 Warom Group Recent Development

7.17 Bimed Teknik

7.17.1 Bimed Teknik Corporation Information

7.17.2 Bimed Teknik Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Bimed Teknik Cable Glands Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Bimed Teknik Products Offered

7.17.5 Bimed Teknik Recent Development

7.18 El Sewedy Electric

7.18.1 El Sewedy Electric Corporation Information

7.18.2 El Sewedy Electric Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 El Sewedy Electric Cable Glands Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 El Sewedy Electric Products Offered

7.18.5 El Sewedy Electric Recent Development

7.19 CCG Cable Terminations

7.19.1 CCG Cable Terminations Corporation Information

7.19.2 CCG Cable Terminations Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 CCG Cable Terminations Cable Glands Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 CCG Cable Terminations Products Offered

7.19.5 CCG Cable Terminations Recent Development

7.20 Beisit Electric Tech

7.20.1 Beisit Electric Tech Corporation Information

7.20.2 Beisit Electric Tech Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Beisit Electric Tech Cable Glands Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Beisit Electric Tech Products Offered

7.20.5 Beisit Electric Tech Recent Development

7.21 Jacob GmbH

7.21.1 Jacob GmbH Corporation Information

7.21.2 Jacob GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Jacob GmbH Cable Glands Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Jacob GmbH Products Offered

7.21.5 Jacob GmbH Recent Development

7.22 Cortem

7.22.1 Cortem Corporation Information

7.22.2 Cortem Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Cortem Cable Glands Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Cortem Products Offered

7.22.5 Cortem Recent Development

7.23 Metal Craft Industries

7.23.1 Metal Craft Industries Corporation Information

7.23.2 Metal Craft Industries Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Metal Craft Industries Cable Glands Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Metal Craft Industries Products Offered

7.23.5 Metal Craft Industries Recent Development

7.24 Caledonian Cables

7.24.1 Caledonian Cables Corporation Information

7.24.2 Caledonian Cables Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 Caledonian Cables Cable Glands Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 Caledonian Cables Products Offered

7.24.5 Caledonian Cables Recent Development

7.25 Sealcon

7.25.1 Sealcon Corporation Information

7.25.2 Sealcon Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 Sealcon Cable Glands Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 Sealcon Products Offered

7.25.5 Sealcon Recent Development

