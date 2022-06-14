A2P SMS & cPaaS Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 – by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States A2P SMS & cPaaS Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

A2P SMS & cPaaS Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States A2P SMS & cPaaS market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

A2P SMS & cPaaS market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global A2P SMS & cPaaS market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the A2P SMS & cPaaS market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

A2P SMS & cPaaS Market Segment by Type

A2P SMS

CPaaS (Voice)

CPaaS (Video)

CPaaS (Message excluding SMS)

A2P SMS & cPaaS Market Segment by Application

BFSI

Medi

Retail

Travel & Leisure

Public Sectors

Logistics

Healthcare

The report on the A2P SMS & cPaaS market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Twilio

RingCentral

Infobip

Sinch

Nexmo (Vonage)

SAP Digital Interconnect

OpenMarket Inc.

Telesign

MessageBird

Bandwidth

IMImobile

Avaya OneCloud

Route Mobile Limited

Kaleyra

Wavy

Zenvia

Vibes

Plivo

CM.com

Mitto

Genesys Telecommunications

Tyntec

ACL Mobile

Soprano Design

Silverstreet BV

Alcatel Lucent Enterprise (ALE)

Clickatell

Pontaltech

TXTImpact

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global A2P SMS & cPaaS consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of A2P SMS & cPaaS market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global A2P SMS & cPaaS manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the A2P SMS & cPaaS with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of A2P SMS & cPaaS submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

