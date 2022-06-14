Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 – by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Enhanced Oil Recovery market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Enhanced Oil Recovery market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Enhanced Oil Recovery market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Enhanced Oil Recovery market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Segment by Type

CO2 Enhanced Oil Recovery

Nitrogen Enhanced Oil Recovery

Polymer Flooding

Surfactant Flooding

Alkaline Flooding

Micellar Flooding

Others

Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Segment by Application

Onshore

Offshore

The report on the Enhanced Oil Recovery market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Linde Group

Air Liquid

PetroChina Daqing

Air Products

SNF Group

Bejing Hengju

BASF

Nalco Champion

Shandong Polymer Bio-chemicals

Stepan

Schlumberger

Kemira

Solvay

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Enhanced Oil Recovery consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Enhanced Oil Recovery market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Enhanced Oil Recovery manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Enhanced Oil Recovery with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Enhanced Oil Recovery submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Linde Group

7.1.1 Linde Group Company Details

7.1.2 Linde Group Business Overview

7.1.3 Linde Group Enhanced Oil Recovery Introduction

7.1.4 Linde Group Revenue in Enhanced Oil Recovery Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Linde Group Recent Development

7.2 Air Liquid

7.2.1 Air Liquid Company Details

7.2.2 Air Liquid Business Overview

7.2.3 Air Liquid Enhanced Oil Recovery Introduction

7.2.4 Air Liquid Revenue in Enhanced Oil Recovery Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Air Liquid Recent Development

7.3 PetroChina Daqing

7.3.1 PetroChina Daqing Company Details

7.3.2 PetroChina Daqing Business Overview

7.3.3 PetroChina Daqing Enhanced Oil Recovery Introduction

7.3.4 PetroChina Daqing Revenue in Enhanced Oil Recovery Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 PetroChina Daqing Recent Development

7.4 Air Products

7.4.1 Air Products Company Details

7.4.2 Air Products Business Overview

7.4.3 Air Products Enhanced Oil Recovery Introduction

7.4.4 Air Products Revenue in Enhanced Oil Recovery Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Air Products Recent Development

7.5 SNF Group

7.5.1 SNF Group Company Details

7.5.2 SNF Group Business Overview

7.5.3 SNF Group Enhanced Oil Recovery Introduction

7.5.4 SNF Group Revenue in Enhanced Oil Recovery Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 SNF Group Recent Development

7.6 Bejing Hengju

7.6.1 Bejing Hengju Company Details

7.6.2 Bejing Hengju Business Overview

7.6.3 Bejing Hengju Enhanced Oil Recovery Introduction

7.6.4 Bejing Hengju Revenue in Enhanced Oil Recovery Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Bejing Hengju Recent Development

7.7 BASF

7.7.1 BASF Company Details

7.7.2 BASF Business Overview

7.7.3 BASF Enhanced Oil Recovery Introduction

7.7.4 BASF Revenue in Enhanced Oil Recovery Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 BASF Recent Development

7.8 Nalco Champion

7.8.1 Nalco Champion Company Details

7.8.2 Nalco Champion Business Overview

7.8.3 Nalco Champion Enhanced Oil Recovery Introduction

7.8.4 Nalco Champion Revenue in Enhanced Oil Recovery Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Nalco Champion Recent Development

7.9 Shandong Polymer Bio-chemicals

7.9.1 Shandong Polymer Bio-chemicals Company Details

7.9.2 Shandong Polymer Bio-chemicals Business Overview

7.9.3 Shandong Polymer Bio-chemicals Enhanced Oil Recovery Introduction

7.9.4 Shandong Polymer Bio-chemicals Revenue in Enhanced Oil Recovery Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Shandong Polymer Bio-chemicals Recent Development

7.10 Stepan

7.10.1 Stepan Company Details

7.10.2 Stepan Business Overview

7.10.3 Stepan Enhanced Oil Recovery Introduction

7.10.4 Stepan Revenue in Enhanced Oil Recovery Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Stepan Recent Development

7.11 Schlumberger

7.11.1 Schlumberger Company Details

7.11.2 Schlumberger Business Overview

7.11.3 Schlumberger Enhanced Oil Recovery Introduction

7.11.4 Schlumberger Revenue in Enhanced Oil Recovery Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Schlumberger Recent Development

7.12 Kemira

7.12.1 Kemira Company Details

7.12.2 Kemira Business Overview

7.12.3 Kemira Enhanced Oil Recovery Introduction

7.12.4 Kemira Revenue in Enhanced Oil Recovery Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Kemira Recent Development

7.13 Solvay

7.13.1 Solvay Company Details

7.13.2 Solvay Business Overview

7.13.3 Solvay Enhanced Oil Recovery Introduction

7.13.4 Solvay Revenue in Enhanced Oil Recovery Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Solvay Recent Development

