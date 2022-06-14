Exhaust Particulate Filters Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Exhaust Particulate Filters market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Exhaust Particulate Filters market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Exhaust Particulate Filters market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Diesel Particulate Filter

Gasoline Particulate Filter

Segment by Application

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

EHC Teknik

Tenneco

Delphi

Freudenberg Filtration

Denso

IBIDEN

Faurecia

Johnson Matthey

Donaldson

MANN+HUMMEL

NGK Insulators

Eberspacher

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Exhaust Particulate Filters consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Exhaust Particulate Filters market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Exhaust Particulate Filters manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Exhaust Particulate Filters with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Exhaust Particulate Filters submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Exhaust Particulate Filters companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Exhaust Particulate Filters Product Introduction

1.2 Global Exhaust Particulate Filters Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Exhaust Particulate Filters Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Exhaust Particulate Filters Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Exhaust Particulate Filters Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Exhaust Particulate Filters Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Exhaust Particulate Filters Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Exhaust Particulate Filters Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Exhaust Particulate Filters in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Exhaust Particulate Filters Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Exhaust Particulate Filters Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Exhaust Particulate Filters Industry Trends

1.5.2 Exhaust Particulate Filters Market Drivers

1.5.3 Exhaust Particulate Filters Market Challenges

1.5.4 Exhaust Particulate Filters Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Exhaust Particulate Filters Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Diesel Particulate Filter

2.1.2 Gasoline Particulate Filter

2.2 Global Exhaust Particulate Filters Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Exhaust Particulate Filters Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Exhaust Particulate Filters Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Exhaust Particulate Filters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Exhaust Particulate Filters Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Exhaust Particulate Filters Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Exhaust Particulate Filters Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Exhaust Particulate Filters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Exhaust Particulate Filters Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Passenger Vehicle

3.1.2 Commercial Vehicle

3.2 Global Exhaust Particulate Filters Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Exhaust Particulate Filters Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Exhaust Particulate Filters Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Exhaust Particulate Filters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Exhaust Particulate Filters Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Exhaust Particulate Filters Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Exhaust Particulate Filters Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Exhaust Particulate Filters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Exhaust Particulate Filters Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Exhaust Particulate Filters Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Exhaust Particulate Filters Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Exhaust Particulate Filters Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Exhaust Particulate Filters Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Exhaust Particulate Filters Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Exhaust Particulate Filters Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Exhaust Particulate Filters Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Exhaust Particulate Filters in 2021

4.2.3 Global Exhaust Particulate Filters Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Exhaust Particulate Filters Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Exhaust Particulate Filters Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Exhaust Particulate Filters Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Exhaust Particulate Filters Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Exhaust Particulate Filters Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Exhaust Particulate Filters Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Exhaust Particulate Filters Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Exhaust Particulate Filters Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Exhaust Particulate Filters Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Exhaust Particulate Filters Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Exhaust Particulate Filters Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Exhaust Particulate Filters Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Exhaust Particulate Filters Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Exhaust Particulate Filters Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Exhaust Particulate Filters Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Exhaust Particulate Filters Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Exhaust Particulate Filters Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Exhaust Particulate Filters Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Exhaust Particulate Filters Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Exhaust Particulate Filters Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Exhaust Particulate Filters Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Exhaust Particulate Filters Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Exhaust Particulate Filters Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Exhaust Particulate Filters Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Exhaust Particulate Filters Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Exhaust Particulate Filters Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 EHC Teknik

7.1.1 EHC Teknik Corporation Information

7.1.2 EHC Teknik Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 EHC Teknik Exhaust Particulate Filters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 EHC Teknik Exhaust Particulate Filters Products Offered

7.1.5 EHC Teknik Recent Development

7.2 Tenneco

7.2.1 Tenneco Corporation Information

7.2.2 Tenneco Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Tenneco Exhaust Particulate Filters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Tenneco Exhaust Particulate Filters Products Offered

7.2.5 Tenneco Recent Development

7.3 Delphi

7.3.1 Delphi Corporation Information

7.3.2 Delphi Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Delphi Exhaust Particulate Filters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Delphi Exhaust Particulate Filters Products Offered

7.3.5 Delphi Recent Development

7.4 Freudenberg Filtration

7.4.1 Freudenberg Filtration Corporation Information

7.4.2 Freudenberg Filtration Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Freudenberg Filtration Exhaust Particulate Filters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Freudenberg Filtration Exhaust Particulate Filters Products Offered

7.4.5 Freudenberg Filtration Recent Development

7.5 Denso

7.5.1 Denso Corporation Information

7.5.2 Denso Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Denso Exhaust Particulate Filters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Denso Exhaust Particulate Filters Products Offered

7.5.5 Denso Recent Development

7.6 IBIDEN

7.6.1 IBIDEN Corporation Information

7.6.2 IBIDEN Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 IBIDEN Exhaust Particulate Filters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 IBIDEN Exhaust Particulate Filters Products Offered

7.6.5 IBIDEN Recent Development

7.7 Faurecia

7.7.1 Faurecia Corporation Information

7.7.2 Faurecia Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Faurecia Exhaust Particulate Filters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Faurecia Exhaust Particulate Filters Products Offered

7.7.5 Faurecia Recent Development

7.8 Johnson Matthey

7.8.1 Johnson Matthey Corporation Information

7.8.2 Johnson Matthey Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Johnson Matthey Exhaust Particulate Filters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Johnson Matthey Exhaust Particulate Filters Products Offered

7.8.5 Johnson Matthey Recent Development

7.9 Donaldson

7.9.1 Donaldson Corporation Information

7.9.2 Donaldson Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Donaldson Exhaust Particulate Filters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Donaldson Exhaust Particulate Filters Products Offered

7.9.5 Donaldson Recent Development

7.10 MANN+HUMMEL

7.10.1 MANN+HUMMEL Corporation Information

7.10.2 MANN+HUMMEL Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 MANN+HUMMEL Exhaust Particulate Filters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 MANN+HUMMEL Exhaust Particulate Filters Products Offered

7.10.5 MANN+HUMMEL Recent Development

7.11 NGK Insulators

7.11.1 NGK Insulators Corporation Information

7.11.2 NGK Insulators Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 NGK Insulators Exhaust Particulate Filters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 NGK Insulators Exhaust Particulate Filters Products Offered

7.11.5 NGK Insulators Recent Development

7.12 Eberspacher

7.12.1 Eberspacher Corporation Information

7.12.2 Eberspacher Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Eberspacher Exhaust Particulate Filters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Eberspacher Products Offered

7.12.5 Eberspacher Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Exhaust Particulate Filters Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Exhaust Particulate Filters Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Exhaust Particulate Filters Distributors

8.3 Exhaust Particulate Filters Production Mode & Process

8.4 Exhaust Particulate Filters Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Exhaust Particulate Filters Sales Channels

8.4.2 Exhaust Particulate Filters Distributors

8.5 Exhaust Particulate Filters Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

