Global Bio-butanol Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Bio-butanol market was valued at 1101.82 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.35% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Bio-based butanol or biobutanol is a butanol that is produced from biomass feedstocks (like corn, cassava, molasses, sugar beet and sugar cane etc). Butanol is a 4-carbon alcohol that is currently used as an industrial solvent in many wood finishing products. Biobutanol can be utilized in internal combustion engines as both a gasoline additive and or a fuel blend with gasoline. Since biobutanol is more chemically similar to gasoline than ethanol, it can be integrated into regular internal combustion engines easier than ethanol.Asia Pacific bio-butanol market accounted for over 40% of the global demand in 2017. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market in the next seven years owing to the robust manufacturing base and government support for research and development.

By Market Verdors:

Gevo

Cobalt

Green Biologics

Butamax

By Types:

Bio-Based N-butanol

Bio-Based Isobutanol

By Applications:

Biofuel

Industrial Solvent

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Bio-butanol Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Bio-butanol Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Bio-Based N-butanol

1.4.3 Bio-Based Isobutanol

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Bio-butanol Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Biofuel

1.5.3 Industrial Solvent

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Bio-butanol Market

1.8.1 Global Bio-butanol Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Bio-butanol Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Bio-butanol Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Bio-butanol Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Bio-butanol Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Bio-butanol Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Bio-butanol Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Bio-butanol Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Bio-butanol Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.3.2 North America Bio-butanol

