Global Chlorogenic Acid Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Chlorogenic Acid market was valued at 133.1 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.06% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Chlorogenic acid (CGA) is a natural chemical compound which is the ester of caffeic acid and (?)-quinic acid. It is an important biosynthetic intermediate. Chlorogenic acid is an important intermediate in lignin biosynthesis. This compound, known as an antioxidant, may also slow the release of glucose into the bloodstream after a meal. The term chlorogenic acids can also refer to a related family of esters of hydroxycinnamic acids (caffeic acid, ferulic acid and p-coumaric acid) with quinic acid. Chlorogenic Acid and other caffeoyl esters are among the most potent free radical scavengers found in plant tissues. Chlorogenic Acid has a very high alkyl peroxyl radical scavenging activity. Compared to about eighteen other compounds, (including quercetin, gallic acid, alpha-tocopherol), chlorogenic acid was only second to rutin. According to literature reports, in particular, the inhibitory potency of chlorogenic acid on ONOO-scavenging (peroxynitrite radical) is considerable when compared with other metabolites, natural products or synthetic compounds. Chlorogenic Acid is therefore a natural antioxidant with potential applications in antiaging compositions and in compositions that provide active protection against oxidation, and damage by free radicals.The industry`s leading producers are Naturex, EUROMED SA and Applied Food Sciences, with revenues of 16.08%, 5.73% and 6.09%, respectively, in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

Naturex

EUROMED SA

Applied Food Sciences

Sabinsa Corporation

Nanjing Zelang

Zhejiang Skyherb

Indfrag

Cymbio Pharma

Changsha E.K HERB

Nutragreen Biotechnology

Changsha Nulant Chem Co., Ltd

Changsha staherb natural ingredients

Xian Hao-xuan Bio-tech Co., Ltd

FLAVOUR TROVE

Chenguang Biotech

By Types:

Honeysuckle Extract (HPLC 5%-20%)

Honeysuckle Extract (HPLC 98%)

Eucommia Extract (HPLC 5%-30%)

Eucommia Extract (HPLC 50%-90%)

Eucommia Extract (HPLC 98%)

Green Coffee Bean Extract (HPLC 45%-50%)

By Applications:

Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

