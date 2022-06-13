Global Aerospace Materials Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Aerospace Materials market was valued at 107.99 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.58% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

This report studies the Aerospace Materials market, Aerospace materials are materials, frequently metal alloys, that have either been developed for, or have come to prominence through, their use for aerospace purposes.These uses often require exceptional performance, strength or heat resistance, even at the cost of considerable expense in their production or machining. Others are chosen for their long-term reliability in this safety-conscious field, particularly for their resistance to fatigue. The aerospace materials market is unconcentrated. For the past 20 years, aerospace materials has been a niche market, and advanced technology and sufficient raw material supply is vital in this industry. Consequently, only limited companies are able to produce aerospace materials in their own land. Regionally, North America is the biggest consumption region of aerospace materials, about 38.94% of the global aerospace materials consumption, and the market share of Europe is also considerable. Consumption in China is more separated, but in fast development. The global consumption of aerospace materials has reached 681.5 K MT in 2016, with annual increase more than 1.3% for the past five years. Comparative, the development in China is little faster. The production structure in China is in low end industry compared with developed countries. It is estimated that the market in China would be promising due to rigid demand in local industry. Generally, Precision Castparts Corporation dominates the high end market of aerospace materials, with several competitive players like Alcoa, Rio Tinto Alcan, Kaiser Aluminum, Aleris, Rusal, ATI Metals,Toray Industries. The import and export percent of this industry is high. North America and Europe are the main regions that export aerospace materials, with China the main import region. Technology is a vital factor in aerospace materials industry. The import and export of aerospace materials is limited the numbers.

By Market Verdors:

Alcoa

Rio Tinto Alcan

Kaiser Aluminum

Aleris

Rusal

Constellium

AMI Metals

Arcelor Mittal

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

Nucor Corporation

Baosteel Group

Thyssenkrupp Aerospace

Kobe Steel

Materion

VSMPO-AVISMA

Toho Titanium

BaoTi

Precision Castparts Corporation

Aperam

VDM

Carpenter

AMG

ATI Metals

Toray Industries

Cytec Solvay Group

Teijin Limited

Hexcel

TenCate

By Types:

Aluminium Alloys

Steel Alloys

Titanium Alloys

Super Alloys

Composite Materials

By Applications:

Commercial Aircraft

Military Aircraft

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Aerospace Materials Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Aerospace Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Aluminium Alloys

1.4.3 Steel Alloys

1.4.4 Titanium Alloys

1.4.5 Super Alloys

1.4.6 Composite Materials

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Aerospace Materials Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Commercial Aircraft

1.5.3 Military Aircraft

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Aerospace Materials Market

1.8.1 Global Aerospace Materials Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Aerospace Materials Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Aerospace Materials Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Aerospace Materials Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Aerospace Materials Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Aerospace Materials Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Aerospace Materials Sales Revenue Market Share by Region

