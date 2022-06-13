Global Dolomite Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Dolomite market was valued at 6663.53 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.26% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Dolomite is a naturally occurring double carbonate consisting of a structural arrangement of calcium carbonate CaCO3 and magnesium carbonate MgCO3. The nodular particle shape of dolomite crystals has similarities to marble ones. Therefore, dolomite is often present together with marble. Its sedimentary origin had been subjected to high pressure and temperature (metamorphosis) during movements in the earth`s crust.Dolomite is an essential mineral which is using in many industries. The principal uses of industrial dolomite, firstly as a refractory and later as a flux, have been linked with iron and steelmaking since the latter part of the 19th century. In 2015, the industrial field is dominated the market with 67.13% share.

By Market Verdors:

Lhoist Group

Imerys

Liuhe Mining

Omya Group

Sibelco

Specialty Minerals

RHI Magnesita

Nordkalk

Beihai Group

E. Dillon & Company

Graymont

Wancheng Meiye

Longcliffe Quarries

Jindu Mining

Carriere de Merlemont

Nittetsu Mining

Arihant MinChem

Dongfeng Dolomite

Jinding Magnesite Group

PT Polowijo Gosari

MINERARIA DI BOCA SR

Carmeuse

Danding Group

Multi Min

Shinko Kogyo

Samwha Group

By Types:

Calcium Dolomite

Magnesia Dolomite

By Applications:

Construction Materials

Industrial

Agricultural

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Dolomite Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Dolomite Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Calcium Dolomite

1.4.3 Magnesia Dolomite

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Dolomite Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Construction Materials

1.5.3 Industrial

1.5.4 Agricultural

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Dolomite Market

1.8.1 Global Dolomite Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Dolomite Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Dolomite Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Dolomite Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Dolomite Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Dolomite Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Dolomite Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Dolomite Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Dolomite Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.3.2 North America Dolomite Sales Volume Capa

