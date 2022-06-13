Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Carbon Fiber in Automotive market was valued at 916.53 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.12% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A carbon fiber is composed of carbon atoms with about 5 to 10 micrometers in diameter. There are various advantages of using carbon fiber in automotive, which include high stiffness, high tensile strength, reduced weight, and tolerance at high temperature. These properties of carbon fiber have resulted in its increased use in the automotive industry.The composition with other materials increases the capability of the materials. Carbon fibers are about five times stronger than steel and other materials. This property encourages the automotive manufacturers to use carbon fiber in increasing the performance of the vehicle. The carbon fiber has various applications such as the exteriors, power train system, under body system, chassis system, and the interior. The increase in use of carbon fiber in automotive industry, is expected to drive the market in near future.

By Market Verdors:

Toray

Hexcel

Cytec Solvey Group

SGL

DOWAKSA

Hyosung Corporation

Formosa Plastic

Zoltek

Axon

Plasan Carbon Composites

GURIT

Rivers Carbon Technologies

Sigmatex

By Types:

Sheet Molding Compound

Short Fiber Thermoplastic (SFT)

Long Fiber Thermoplastic (LFT)

Prepreg

By Applications:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

