Global Bio-based Polypropylene (PP) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Bio-based Polypropylene (PP) market was valued at 6738.92 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.46% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Polypropylene (PP) is a thermoplastic polymer with a melting point of approximately 165°C. The higher melting point of polypropylene makes it eligible for use in certain plastic items such as medical products and dishwasher safe containers. Bio based polypropylene have similar characteristics to synthetic polypropylene, but is manufactured from bio-based raw materials such as corn, sugarcane, and beet.North America accounted for 34.0% of the global market revenue in 2017. Rise in usage of biodegradable polymers by the construction industry in the region is anticipated to propel growth over the forecast period. Increase in consumption of bio-plastics in the packaging industry is also likely to boost the market.

By Market Verdors:

Braskem

Global Bioenergies

DowDuPont

Mitsui Chemicals

SABIC

By Types:

Sugars

Starch

Lignocellulosic Biomass

By Applications:

Injection

Textile

Films

