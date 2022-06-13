Global Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) market was valued at 205.96 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 18.81% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

Furandicarboxylic acid is an organic chemical compound consisting of two carboxylic acid groups attached to a central furan ring.

By Market Verdors:

AVA Biochem

Avantium

Corbion

SynbiaS

Tokyo Chemical Industry

V & V Pharma Industries

By Types:

Dehydration Of Hexose Derivatives

Oxidation Of 2,5-Disubstituted Furans

Catalytic Conversions Of Various Furan Derivatives

Biological Conversion Of Hmf

By Applications:

Polyester

Polyamides

Polycarbonates

Plasticizers

