Global Polybutene-1 Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Polybutene-1 market was valued at 312.28 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .59% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Polybutylene (polybutene-1, poly(1-butene), PB-1) is a polyolefin or saturated polymer with the chemical formula (C4H8)n. It should not be confused with polybutene, a low molecular weight oligomer.Polybutylene is produced by polymerisation of 1-butene using supported Ziegler-Natta catalysts. PB-1 is a high molecular weight, linear, isotactic, and semi-crystalline polymer. PB-1 combines typical characteristics of conventional polyolefins with certain properties of technical polymers. PB-1, when applied as a pure or reinforced resin, can replace materials like metal, rubber and engineering polymers. It is also used synergistically as a blend element to modify the characteristics of other polyolefins like polypropylene and polyethylene. Because of its specific properties it is mainly used in pressure Plumbing System, flexible packaging, water heaters, compounding and hot melt adhesives. The PB-1 industry is highly concentrated. There are only four manufacturers engaged in the industry presently, including LyondellBasell, Mitsui Chemicals, Ylem Technology, Shandong Hongye Chemical. LyondellBasell is the largest producer with an output of 61171 MT in 2016. Mitsui Chemicals is the sole manufacturer in Japan and mainly provides PB-1 to pipe industry.

By Market Verdors:

LyondellBasell

Mitsui Chemicals

Ylem Technology

Shandong Hongye Chemical

By Types:

Extrusion Grade PB-1

Injection Molding Grade PB-1

Extrusion Blow Molding Grade PB-1

By Applications:

Plumbing System

Packaging Material

Hot Melt Adhesives

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

