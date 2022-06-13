Global Fatty Esters Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Fatty Esters market was valued at 724.81 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.7% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Fatty acid esters (FAEs) are a type of ester that result from the combination of a fatty acid with an alcohol. When the alcohol component is glycerol, the fatty acid esters produced can be monoglycerides, diglycerides, or triglycerides. Dietary fats are chemically triglycerides.Fatty esters are expected to witness tremendous growth owing to its increasing use in personal care including cosmetics, lubricants, paper and food products. Growing demand for fatty esters for industrial applications owing to its environment friendliness is expected to augment market growth over the forecast period. In addition, growing consumer preference towards natural and specialty esters in personal care products is anticipated to further drive market growth. Increasing consumption of fatty esters in biodiesels coupled with the growing demand for biodiesels owing to the presence of supporting regulations is likely to propel fatty ester market demand over the forecast period.

By Market Verdors:

Acidchem International Sdn Bhd

Sumitomo Chemical

ABITEC Corp.

Archer Daniels Midland

Croda International

AkzoNobel

Faci Asia Pacific Pte

BASF SE

DowDuPont

Felda IFFCO

Gattefosse

Lonza

Sasol Limited

Stearinerie Dubois

Fine Organics

Stepan Company

PMC Biogenix Inc.

Subhash Chemical Industries

UNDESA Group.

By Types:

Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCT)

Glyceryl Monostearate

Isopropyl Palmitate

Polyol Esters

Glycol Esters

Sucrose Esters

By Applications:

Personal care products and cosmetics

Lubricants

Food

Surfactants

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

