Global Decorative Concrete Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Decorative Concrete market was valued at 8843.08 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.02% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

On the basis of type, the stamped segment accounted for the largest share in 2017. Stamped concrete is widely used in the exterior applications such as pool decks, driveways & sidewalks, and patios. On the basis of application, the floor segment accounted for the largest share in 2017, and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to decorative concrete`s good resilience & stain and abrasion resistance. Due to its high strength, decorative concrete is used in areas with heavy foot traffic.

By Market Verdors:

BASF SE

PPG Industries

3M Company

Du Pont

RPM International Inc.

Huntsman International LLC

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Boral Limited

Cemex, S.A.B De C.V.

Sika AG

Ultratech Cement Limited

Arkema SA

By Types:

Stamped concrete

Stained concrete

Concrete overlays

Colored concrete

Polished concrete

Epoxy coating

By Applications:

Residential

Non-residential

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Decorative Concrete Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Decorative Concrete Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Stamped concrete

1.4.3 Stained concrete

1.4.4 Concrete overlays

1.4.5 Colored concrete

1.4.6 Polished concrete

1.4.7 Epoxy coating

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Decorative Concrete Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Non-residential

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Decorative Concrete Market

1.8.1 Global Decorative Concrete Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Decorative Concrete Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Decorative Concrete Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Decorative Concrete Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Decorative Concrete Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Decorative Concrete Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Decorative Concrete Sales Revenue M

