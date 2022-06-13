Global Mustard Oil Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Mustard Oil market was valued at 39.75 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.81% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Mustard oil is extracted from mustard seeds, often have a pungent taste with irritating aroma. There are three varieties of mustard oil available in market includes B. nigra (black mustard), B. juncea (brown mustard), and B. hirta (white mustard). Traditionally a preferred oil for cooking, it is also used in different applications like aromatherapy, pharmaceuticals, & soaps, etc. It is extracted from two process includes pressing the seeds used as cooking oil due to presence of fatty oil and grinding of seed, processing it with water, and the filtered by distillation process. Second method of extracting produce a light pungent oil used for other therapeutic segments as essential oil. It is used in aromatherapy to stimulate the sweat glands and for its benefits on skin.

By Market Verdors:

Cargill Incorporated

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Adani Wilmar Limited

Taj Agro Products

Emami Agro Ltd.

K S Oils

Saloni Mustard oil

By Types:

Black Mustard Oil

Brown Mustard Oil

White Mustard Oil

By Applications:

Cooking

Aromatherapy

Pharmaceuticals

Soaps

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Mustard Oil Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Mustard Oil Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Black Mustard Oil

1.4.3 Brown Mustard Oil

1.4.4 White Mustard Oil

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Mustard Oil Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Cooking

1.5.3 Aromatherapy

1.5.4 Pharmaceuticals

1.5.5 Soaps

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Mustard Oil Market

1.8.1 Global Mustard Oil Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Mustard Oil Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Mustard Oil Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Mustard Oil Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Mustard Oil Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Mustard Oil Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Mustard Oil Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Mustard Oil Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Mustard Oil Sales Volume

