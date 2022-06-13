Global Automotive Nonwoven Fabrics Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Automotive Nonwoven Fabrics market was valued at 998.1 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.84% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Non-woven fabric is a new generation of environmentally friendly materials. It is moisture-proof, breathable, flexible, light, non-flammable, easy to decompose, non-toxic and non-irritating, rich in color, low in price, and recyclable. Non-woven fabrics are widely used in automobiles, and have gradually replaced raw materials such as automobile interiors and soundproof cotton.It has been used in automotive parts since more than 40 years ago. Non-woven fabrics can be used for sound insulation, air filtration, heat insulation, reinforcement and to improve the comfort and reliability of passengers. In addition to these advantages, non-woven fabrics are considered economical materials by many automobile companies because of their high strength and durability.

By Market Verdors:

AVINTIV

Kimberly-Clark

AVGOL

First Quality

Toray

PEGAS

Fitesa

Fibertex

Mitsui

Wonderful Nonwovens

Regent Nonwoven Materials

Huifeng Nonwoven

Dalian Ruiguang Nonwoven

CHTC Jiahua

Kingsafe Group

Jinsheng Huihuang

Shandong Kangjie Nonwovens

Hubei Huanfu Plastic Products

Action Nonwovens

Dongguan Veijun Non-woven

By Types:

Meltblown

Spunbonded

Staples

By Applications:

Interior Components

Laminating Materials

Seat Components

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Automotive Nonwoven Fabrics Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Nonwoven Fabrics Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Meltblown

1.4.3 Spunbonded

1.4.4 Staples

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Nonwoven Fabrics Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Interior Components

1.5.3 Laminating Materials

1.5.4 Seat Components

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Automotive Nonwoven Fabrics Market

1.8.1 Global Automotive Nonwoven Fabrics Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automotive Nonwoven Fabrics Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Automotive Nonwoven Fabrics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Automotive Nonwoven Fabrics Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Automotive Nonwoven Fabrics Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Automotive Nonwoven Fabrics Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Automotive Nonwove

