Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films market was valued at 1770.68 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.43% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films is a stretched polypropylene film which provides outstanding strength, rigidity, transparency and gloss on top of superior moisture roof properties. BOPP Metalized Films are manufactured using a tenter frame sequential process or the double bubble process, in which a polypropylene (PP) film is oriented in two directions (machine and transverse directions). BOPP Metalized Films are typically used for packaging films, print lamination films, label films etc. For the major players of BOPP film, Taghleef maintained its first place in the ranking in 2019. Followed by Gettel Group, Innovia (CCL Industries), Oben Group and Forop. The Top 5 players accounted for about 15% of the Global BOPP film revenue market share in 2019. The revenue market for BOPP film was divided into five consumption geographic regions. Asia-Pacific occupied the largest revenue market share with about 62% in 2019. It is followed by Europe. In terms of sales volume, Asia-Pacific and Europe held the largest market share with about 68% and about 13% respectively in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

Taghleef

Gettel Group

Innovia (CCL Industries)

Oben Group

Forop

Polibak

Inteplast Group

Jindal Poly Films

Vibac

Treofan

SIBUR

Cosmo Films

Kinlead Packaging

Zhongshan Wing Ning

Toray Plastics

Guofeng Plastic

Profol

FSPG

Uflex

Tatrafan

Wolff LDP

Hongqing Packing Material

By Types:

Below 15 Micron

15-30 Micron

30-45 Micron

Above 45 Micron

By Applications:

Food & Beverage

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Electrical & Electronics

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Below 15 Micron

1.4.3 15-30 Micron

1.4.4 30-45 Micron

1.4.5 Above 45 Micron

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Food & Beverage

1.5.3 Personal Care & Cosmetics

1.5.4 Electrical & Electronics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market

1.8.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Biaxially Oriented Polypr

