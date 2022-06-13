Global Alcohol Enzymes Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Alcohol Enzymes market was valued at 1996.74 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.58% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Alcohol enzymes is an enzyme group that occurs in organisms to facilitate hydrolysis and ease the inter conversion between alcohol and aldehydes due to the reduction of nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide. They are used as catalysts in the process of conversion of complex molecules in different metabolic reactions.North America is the largest regional market for alcohol enzymes. Rising health concerns and increasing use of cosmetics are considered the key drivers for the growth in demand for alcohol enzymes in the region. Moreover, increasing demand for bio-fuels is expected to further drive the growth of market in this region. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region for alcohol enzymes during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization and developing pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries in emerging economies such as India and China is expected to be the key driving factor for the growth of alcohol enzyme market in this region. In addition, favourable business environment coupled with government initiatives to promote usage of bio-fuels is expected to further boost the demand for alcohol enzymes in the region.

By Market Verdors:

Advanced Enzyme Technology

ABF PLC.

Amano Enzyme

Novozymes A/S

Dyadic International

The Soufflet Group

Roqutte Freres

Shanghai Zheyang Chemical

By Types:

Carbohydrase

Proteases

Lipases

By Applications:

Food & Beverage

Bio-fuel Production

Cleaning Agents

Animal Feed

Pharmaceuticals

Biotechnology

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Alcohol Enzymes Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Alcohol Enzymes Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Carbohydrase

1.4.3 Proteases

1.4.4 Lipases

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Alcohol Enzymes Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Food & Beverage

1.5.3 Bio-fuel Production

1.5.4 Cleaning Agents

1.5.5 Animal Feed

1.5.6 Pharmaceuticals

1.5.7 Biotechnology

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Alcohol Enzymes Market

1.8.1 Global Alcohol Enzymes Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Alcohol Enzymes Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Alcohol Enzymes Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Alcohol Enzymes Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Alcohol Enzymes Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Alcohol Enzymes Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Alcohol Enzymes Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

