Global High Temperature Epoxy Resins Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global High Temperature Epoxy Resins market was valued at 528.49 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.62% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

High temperature epoxy resins are thermosetting plastic materials that provide good strength and chemical resistance at high temperatures. They possess properties such as they have improved resistance to acid bases and solvents, retention of mechanical properties at high temperatures and under wet conditions, minimal shrinkage and improved high temperature adhesive properties.Global High Temperature Epoxy Resins key manufacturers include Huntsman, Olin, Hexion, NANYA and Jiangsu Sanmu, etc. The market concentration ratio is high, and the global top 3 players hold a share about 50% in 2019. In ters of product, the High Temperature Epoxy Resins (150-300?) holds the largest share, nearly 50%. And in terms of regions, North America is the largest producer with a share about 39%.

By Market Verdors:

Huntsman

Olin

Hexion

NANYA

DIC Corporation

Henkel

Sika

Kukdo Chemical

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Jiangsu Sanmu

RESOLTECH

ACP Composites

PTM&W

Alchemie

Final Advanced Materials

Zhuzhou Spring Polymer

By Types:

120-150?

150-300?

Below 300?

By Applications:

Ultra Temp Adhesive

Adhesive & Tooling Compound

Potting and Encapsulating

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by High Temperature Epoxy Resins Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global High Temperature Epoxy Resins Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 120-150?

1.4.3 150-300?

1.4.4 Below 300?

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global High Temperature Epoxy Resins Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Ultra Temp Adhesive

1.5.3 Adhesive & Tooling Compound

1.5.4 Potting and Encapsulating

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global High Temperature Epoxy Resins Market

1.8.1 Global High Temperature Epoxy Resins Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global High Temperature Epoxy Resins Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global High Temperature Epoxy Resins Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global High Temperature Epoxy Resins Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers High Temperature Epoxy Resins Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global High Temperature Epoxy Resins Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-20

