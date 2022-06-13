Global Green Concrete Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Green Concrete market was valued at 1578.56 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.45% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Concrete which is made from concrete wastes that are eco-friendly are called as Green concrete.Asia Pacific is expected to be promising market for green concrete in near future over rapid increment in construction expenditure by governments of India and China. Supportive government policies such as tax reliefs and introduction of foreign direct investment in India to promote infrastructural development are likely to augment the demand for green concrete. Government of India announced 12th Five Year Plan, aims to increase expenditure on infrastructural development in construction of houses, offices, roads and rails. The policy is aimed at regulating norms of foreign direct investment and promotes private public partnerships which are expected to increase demand for construction materials.

By Market Verdors:

Gammon

Wagners

Hanson

Bonded Hudson NY

Metromix

The QUIKRETE Companies

Sika Corporation US

LafargeHolcim

By Types:

Recyclable Material

By Applications:

Green Concrete Dam

Green Concrete Bridge

Green Concrete Building

Green Concrete Platform

Green Concrete Columns

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

