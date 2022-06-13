Global Bunker Fuel Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Bunker Fuel market was valued at 12173.73 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 8.04% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Bunker fuel is technically any type of fuel oil used aboard vessels. This kind of material can be broken down into different categories based on its chemical composition, intended purpose, and boiling temperature. In comparison with other petroleum products, bunker fuel is extremely crude and highly polluting.The global consumption of bunker fuel increases from 261.89 Million Tonnes in 2013 to 285.13 Million Tonnes in 2017, and expect to grow at a CAGR of 2.49% from 2017 to 2024. The major consumption is concentrated in United States, Europe, China, etc. Asia Pacific is another key market for the global bunker fuel industry, China and Singapore being the main contributors to this industry. In 2017, Singapore bunker fuel consumption share was about 17.76% in 2017. GCC Countries consumption share took 11.02% and USA consumption share took 8.69%. In 2017, China took about 8.45% production market share, even though China is on the top list of marine transportation countries. In terms of bunker ports, Singapore, Fujairah, Rotterdam, Busan, Kongkong and Antwerp.

By Market Verdors:

World Fuel Services

Bunker Holding

Chemoil

Aegean Marine Petroleum

China Marine Bunker

Bright Oil

BP

Exxon Mobil

Shell

Sinopec

Lukoil-Bunker

Total Marine Fuel

Gazpromneft

China Changjiang Bunker

Southern Pec

GAC

Shanghai Lonyer Fuels

By Types:

Distillate Fuel Oil

Residual Fuel Oil

LNG

By Applications:

Tanker Vessels

Container Vessels

Bulk Vessels

General Cargo Vessels

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Bunker Fuel Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Bunker Fuel Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Distillate Fuel Oil

1.4.3 Residual Fuel Oil

1.4.4 LNG

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Bunker Fuel Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Tanker Vessels

1.5.3 Container Vessels

1.5.4 Bulk Vessels

1.5.5 General Cargo Vessels

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Bunker Fuel Market

1.8.1 Global Bunker Fuel Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Bunker Fuel Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Bunker Fuel Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Bunker Fuel Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Bunker Fuel Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Bunker Fuel Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Bunker Fuel Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Bunker Fuel Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Bunker Fuel

