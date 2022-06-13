Global Carbon Adsorption Systems Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Carbon Adsorption Systems market was valued at 41.26 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.86% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A Carbon Adsorber is a type of pollution control equipment that is used to abate Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) in low concentration gas streams. Adsorption is a filtration method used to remove volatile organic compounds (VOCs) from waste gas streams. A Carbon Adsorber can be used when you are trying to accomplish one or all of these these three things: VOC abatement, no NOx, and solvent recovery.North America has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Carbon Adsorbers/Carbon Adsorption Systems market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Carbon Adsorbers/Carbon Adsorption Systems in 2019. In the industry, Parker profits most in 2019 and recent years, while Calgon Carbon Corporation (Kuraray) and TIGG LLC (Newterra Group) ranked 2 and 3. The market share of them is 33.30%, 12.83% and 9.17% in 2019. The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy. Nowadays, there are five mainly types of Carbon Adsorbers/Carbon Adsorption Systems, including Deep Bed Adsorber, Parallel Bed Adsorber, Multiple Adsorber Vessel System, Carbon Tray Adsorber and Carbon Filter Adsorber. And Deep Bed Adsorber is the main type for Carbon Adsorbers/Carbon Adsorption Systems, and the Deep Bed Adsorber reached a sales volume of approximately 31486 Units in 2019, with 46.60% of global sales volume.

By Market Verdors:

Parker

Calgon Carbon Corporation (Kuraray)

TIGG LLC (Newterra Group)

Evoqua Water Technologies

Dürr

KAESER KOMPRESSOREN

Baron Blakeslee

Process Combustion Corporation (PCC)

HEIL Engineered Process Equipment Inc.

Integrity Municipal Systems, LLC

Monroe Environmental

Gulf Coast Environmental Systems (GCES)

Armatec Environmental Ltd

KCH Services Inc.

The Forbes Group

JFE Engineering Corporation

By Types:

Deep Bed Adsorber

Parallel Bed Adsorber

Carbon Tray Adsorber

Carbon Filter Adsorber

Multiple Adsorber Vessel System

By Applications:

Industrial Applications

Municipal Applications

