Global Flue & Chimney Pipes Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Flue & Chimney Pipes market was valued at 14.87 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.89% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The function of a chimney is to safely remove the products of combustion from a fireplace or appliance to outside of the building, without causing any danger to the occupants of the house. A chimney works because hot air rises and moves from high to low pressure. Factors such as running the appliance at a very slow rate or cold air leaking into the flue will cool the gases and affect the performance of the chimney. Flue & chimney pipes are accessories for chimney systems.Currently, Schiedel, Selkirk, DuraVent, Ubbink Centrotherm Group and Jeremias International are major manufacturers of this industry. Schiedel is a global leader. In 2017, the production of Schiedel was 343.4 K Units, and the company held a share of 7.94%.In the North American market, Selkirk and DuraVent have a good reputation and occupy an absolute market share .In the European market, Schiedel, Ubbink Centrotherm Group, Jeremias International and Cordivari are the market leader. In Europe, the UK is the main target market for fireplace manufacturers. Current demand for wood stoves in the UK is primarily single room direct heating units, which account for 90% of market share. The EU Renewable Energy Directive has set a 15% target for the UK by 2020. The Directive-mandated 2010 National Renewable Energy Action Plan (NREAP) for the UK identified that to achieve this 12% of heat demand should be from renewable sources (Panoutsou and Castillo, 2011). Much of any new demand will be for co-firing at traditional large power plants or district heating systems but there will also be a drive to encourage domestic-scale systems. At the domestic level this will primarily be the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme, allied with the other wider market plans identified by NREAP (DECC, 2010). Overall economic performance will continue to be the best indicator of future demand for flue & chimney pipes. Demand in most downstream markets is greatly influenced by general economic conditions. As a result, demand largely follows the patterns of the leading world economies. The people`s pursuit of a healthy lifestyle may drive this market.

By Market Verdors:

Schiedel

Selkirk

DuraVent

Ubbink Centrotherm Group

Jeremias International

Cordivari

Poujoulat

Docherty Group

SF Limited

Imperial Manufacturing Group

Mi-Flues

Olympia Chimney Supply

Shasta Vent

Security Chimneys International

Ruilun Metal Products

By Types:

Twin Wall Flue Pipes

Single Wall Flue Pipes

Flexible Chimney Flue Liner

By Applications:

Standard Fireplaces

Stoves

Industrial Application

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

