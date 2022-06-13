Global Salicylic Acid and Alpha Hydroxy Acid for Cosmetic Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Salicylic Acid and Alpha Hydroxy Acid for Cosmetic market was valued at 106.19 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.81% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Salicylic acid is a lipophilic monohydroxybenzoic acid, a type of phenolic acid, and a beta hydroxy acid (BHA).Global Salicylic Acid and Alpha Hydroxy Acid for Cosmetic key players include Seqens, Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical, Hebei Jingye Medical Technology, JQC (Huayin) Pharmaceutical, The Andhra Sugars Limited, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 60%. China is the largest market, with a share over 50%, followed by Europe and India, both have a share about 30% percent. In terms of product, Glycolic Acid is the largest segment, with a share over 30%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Face Cream, followed by Facial Toner.

By Market Verdors:

Seqens

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical

Hebei Jingye Medical Technology

JQC (Huayin) Pharmaceutical

The Andhra Sugars Limited.

Zhenjiang Gaopeng Pharmaceutical

Nanjing Chinafirst Chemical

By Types:

Glycolic Acid

Lactic Acid

Citric Acid

By Applications:

Facial Cleanser

Facial Mask

Essence

Facial Toner

Face Cream

Body Lotion

Hair Care

