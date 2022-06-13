Global Zinc Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Zinc market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Zinc market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Zn99.995
Zn99.99
Zn99.95
Zn99.5
Zn98.7
Other
Segment by Application
Die Casting Alloy
Battery Industry
Dyeing
Pharmaceutical
Rubber Industry
Chemical Industry
Other
By Company
Zhuzhou Smelter Group Company Limited
Mcchngc
Youser
Sichuan Hongda Co., Ltd
Yunnan Luoping Zinc&electricity Co.,ltd
Zijin Mining
Yuguang Zinc Industry
Yunnan Chihong Zn&Ge Co.,ltd
Bnmc
Nonfement
Korea Zinc Co. Ltd.
Young Poong
Lee Kee Group
Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd.
Toho Zinc Co Ltd
Nuova Samim
Vedl
Nyrstar Nv
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Zinc Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Zinc Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Zn99.995
1.2.3 Zn99.99
1.2.4 Zn99.95
1.2.5 Zn99.5
1.2.6 Zn98.7
1.2.7 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Zinc Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Die Casting Alloy
1.3.3 Battery Industry
1.3.4 Dyeing
1.3.5 Pharmaceutical
1.3.6 Rubber Industry
1.3.7 Chemical Industry
1.3.8 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Zinc Production
2.1 Global Zinc Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Zinc Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Zinc Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Zinc Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Zinc Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Zinc Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Zinc Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Zinc Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Zinc Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Zinc Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Zinc Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Zinc by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Zinc Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Zinc Reve
