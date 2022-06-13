Global Air Suspension Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Air Suspension market was valued at 5879.55 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.65% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Air suspension is a type of vehicle suspension powered by an electric or engine-driven air pump or compressor. This compressor pumps the air into a flexible bellows, usually made from textile-reinforced rubber. The air pressure inflates the bellows, and raises the chassis from the axle.Non-electronically controlled air suspension systems dominate the global market, in terms of both value and volume however, the electronically controlled air suspension systems segment is the fastest growing globally, in terms of both value and volume. This is owing to the electronically controlled air suspension systems are more advanced and comfort with less maintenance as compared with non-electronically controlled air suspension systems. Still, considering the complexity and the cost of these electronically controlled air suspension systems, their existing demand is limited to premium vehicles only.

By Market Verdors:

Company A

Company B

?

By Types:

Electronically Controlled Air Suspension System

Non-Electronically Controlled Air Suspension System

By Applications:

Passenger Cars

LCVs

Trucks

Buses

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Air Suspension Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Air Suspension Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Electronically Controlled Air Suspension System

1.4.3 Non-Electronically Controlled Air Suspension System

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Air Suspension Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Passenger Cars

1.5.3 LCVs

1.5.4 Trucks

1.5.5 Buses

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Air Suspension Market

1.8.1 Global Air Suspension Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Air Suspension Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Air Suspension Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Air Suspension Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Air Suspension Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Air Suspension Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Air Suspension Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Air Suspension

