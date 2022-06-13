Global Helicopter Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Helicopter market was valued at 2388.42 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.19% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A helicopter is a type of rotorcraft in which lift and thrust are supplied by rotors. This allows the helicopter to take off and land vertically, to hover, and to fly forward, backward, and laterally. These attributes allow helicopters to be used in congested or isolated areas where fixed-wing aircraft and many forms of VTOL (vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft cannot perform.The increasing demand for medium helicopters, shift towards civil helicopters market, growing joint ventures between global manufacturers, increased demand for technologically advanced combat helicopters, increasing up-gradation of existing fleet, tie-up between helicopters manufacturers and aviation colleges are the key growth drivers for the global helicopter market. Several countries have high demand for helicopters in their defense sector, which finally shows a growth in the market.

By Market Verdors:

Airbus

Bell Helicopter Textron

Boeing

Leonardo

Lockheed Martin

Russian Helicopters

By Types:

Light

Medium

Heavy

By Applications:

Medical Services

Corporate Services

Disaster Management

Law Enforcement

Oil and Gas

Defense

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

