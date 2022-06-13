Global Autonomous Trucks Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Autonomous Trucks market was valued at 3777.98 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.48% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

An autonomous truck, which is also known as self-driving truck, can run on the roads without the physical presence of a human driver. Autonomous trucks utilize advanced technological systems such as improved quality sensors and cameras, which in turn eliminate the requirement of the physical presence of a driver for running the truck. The platooning of vehicles, which is also known as vehicle-to-vehicle interaction, is an upcoming concept in the autonomous truck market and has been gaining significance for the last few years.Increasing shortage of human drivers has been observed in recent years owing to the ever-increasing volumes of goods and materials being shipped and transported by means of trucks. For example, according to the American Trucking Associations, the trucking industry is witnessed a shortage of nearly 50,000 drivers in 2017, owing to the rising demand for transportation of materials in large volumes by means of trucks. This increasing shortage of human drivers in the trucking industry is expected to drive the autonomous truck market during the forecast period. Furthermore, an autonomous truck does not face the restriction of number of working hours, as is faced by a human driver driving the truck. The usage of an autonomous truck can thus increase the shipping volumes, as compared to those achieved by a truck driven manually by a driver. This is further expected to boost the autonomous truck market in the near future.An autonomous truck also reduces the probability of accidents caused by human error due to driver negligence. This is further anticipated to propel the autonomous truck market during the forecast period. Increasing efforts being taken by the OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) as well as the governments of various nations across the world in order to develop and implement autonomous trucks equipped with high technology at an affordable price are likely to fuel the autonomous truck market in the near future.

By Market Verdors:

