Global Accelerator Pedal Module Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Accelerator Pedal Module market was valued at 2574.16 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .69% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The accelerator-pedal module (APM) is a ready-to-install unit with pedal-travel sensor and idle and full-load stops. A kick-down switch is incorporated when the module is used with automatic gearboxes. Mechanical and electronic components form a single functional unit. An integrated intended fracture point ensures good crash behavior. The accelerator-pedal module comprises an accelerator pedal and a potentiometer or a non-contacting Hall sensor as angular-position sensor. This sensor registers the movement and the position of the accelerator pedal. From this information, the engine management calculates the required torque and accordingly addresses the throttle device and the injection system. The accelerator-pedal module can output analog or digital signals. At present in North America, Japan and Europe, the accelerator pedal module industry is at a more advanced level, the world`s most large enterprises are mainly concentrated in these regions. These foreign companies have more developed equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies` manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost is a competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese accelerator pedal module enterprises` technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase.

By Market Verdors:

Table of content

1 Report Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

