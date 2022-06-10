2022-2027 Global and Regional Acrylic Films Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Acrylic Films market was valued at 421.78 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.12% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Acrylic is the commonly used name for a plastic compound called Polymethyl Methacrylate, or PMMA. It is a type of thermoplastic, which means it can easily be manipulated and formed into various shapes when heat is applied. It is one of the most economical and easily fabricated types of plastic available on the market today. In its film form, it generally comes in a very thin gauge of clear material. Acrylic film features the excellent transparency, weatherability, suitability for heat-molding and lamination processing. In addition, it has outstanding UV protection, making it ideal for use as a construction material, a paint-alternative, and a retro reflective material, as well as for a wide range of applications in the field of optical engineering.Global Acrylic Films Key players include Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Kaneka, Sumitomo Chemical, Okura Industrial Co and RÖHM GmbH. Top 5 players account for about 79.8% of total market. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share over 50%, followed by Europe, and North America, both have a share about 20 percent. The most popular acrylic film on the market is a soft acrylic film. In 2020, soft type films dominate the market with market share about 77.9%. The market is relatively concentrated. And in terms of application, the largest application is Construction, followed by Consumer Electronic and Advertising Signage.

By Market Verdors:

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Kaneka

Sumitomo Chemical

Okura Industrial Co

RÖHM GmbH

Spartech LLC

Rowland Technologies

Lonseal Corporation

By Types:

Soft Type

Hard Type

By Applications:

Construction

Consumer Electronic

Advertising Signage

Automotive Decorative

Reflective Sheet

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Acrylic Films Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Acrylic Films Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Acrylic Films Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Acrylic Films Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Acrylic Films Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Acrylic Films Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Acrylic Films (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Acrylic Films Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Acrylic Films Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Acrylic Films (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Acrylic Films Consumption and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Globa

