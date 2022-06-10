2022-2027 Global and Regional Anti-Corrosion Coatings for Thermal Power Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Anti-Corrosion Coatings for Thermal Power market was valued at 864.7 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.87% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Anticorrosive coating refers to a kind of liquid or solid material coated on the surface of an object that can form a film under certain conditions to protect, decorate or have other special functions (insulation, rust prevention, mildew prevention, heat resistance, etc.).Among many applications, coal-fired power generation has the largest market share. In 2019, consumption of coal-fired power generation reached 84 percent. The industry producers are mainly PPG, Akzo Nobel, Haihong Senior, Jotun paint, Kansai paint, Xuanwei and so on. Akzonobel is the world`s largest producer, with an annual output of nearly 20,000 tons in 2019, accounting for 12% of global output. There are three main types of anti-corrosion coatings in the thermal power industry: solvent-based, water-based and powder coatings, among which solvent-based is the most important product type. In 2019, the output of this type will exceed 100,000 tons, accounting for 66% of the global total. Next is water-based coating, this kind of coating is a kind of environmental protection coating, as the enhancement of environmental protection consciousness, its growth rate will exceed solvent-based coating in the future. As the main market of thermal power is China, the major consumer of anti-corrosion coatings in thermal power industry is China (mainland), whose consumption reaches 134,000 tons in 2019, accounting for 86% of the total global consumption. Followed by the US, with less than 5 per cent of consumption.

By Market Verdors:

PPG

AkzoNobel.Co

Hempel A/S

Jotun

Kansai Paint Co.,Ltd.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co.Ltd

RPM International

Sherwin-Williams Company

Taicang Kailin Paint Co.Ltd

Jiangsu Lanling Chemical Co

YUNG CHI PAINT & VARNISH MFG. CO.,LTD

Wuhan twin tigers Coating Co., Ltd.

Anhui Linghu lacquer Co. LTD

By Types:

Solvent Base

Water-Based

Powder

By Applications:

Coal-fired Power Generation

Gas Power Generation

Fuel Power Generation

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings for Thermal Power Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings for Thermal Power Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings for Thermal Power Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings for Thermal Power Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Anti-Corrosion Coatings for Thermal Power Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings for Thermal Power Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings for Thermal Power (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings for Thermal Power Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

