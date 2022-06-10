Global Image Recognition in Retail Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Image Recognition in Retail market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Image Recognition in Retail market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

On-Premises

Cloud Based

Segment by Application

Security and Surveillance

Vision Analytics

Marketing and Advertising

Others

By Company

IBM

AWS

Google

Microsoft

Trax

Intelligence Retail

VistBasic

Snap2Insight

Intel

NVidia Corporation

NEC

DEDI LLC

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Image Recognition in Retail Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 On-Premises

1.2.3 Cloud Based

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Image Recognition in Retail Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Security and Surveillance

1.3.3 Vision Analytics

1.3.4 Marketing and Advertising

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Image Recognition in Retail Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Image Recognition in Retail Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Image Recognition in Retail Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Image Recognition in Retail Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Image Recognition in Retail Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Image Recognition in Retail Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Image Recognition in Retail Industry Trends

2.3.2 Image Recognition in Retail Market Drivers

2.3.3 Image Recognition in Retail Market Challenges

2.3.4 Image Recognition in Retail Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Image Recognition in Retail Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Image Recognition in Retail Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Imag

