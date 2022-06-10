Global Managed Domain Name System (DNS) Services Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Managed Domain Name System (DNS) Services market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Managed Domain Name System (DNS) Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Cloud Based
On-Premises
Segment by Application
BFSI
Retail and Ecommerce
Media and Entertainment
Healthcare
Software and Technology
Government
Education
Others
By Company
AWS
Cloudflare
DNS Made Easy
GoDaddy
Neustar
NS1
Microsoft
Oracle
CloudfloorDNS
DNSimple
Akamai
CDNetworks
ClouDNS
easyDNS
Netriplex
No-IP
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Managed Domain Name System (DNS) Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Cloud Based
1.2.3 On-Premises
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Managed Domain Name System (DNS) Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 BFSI
1.3.3 Retail and Ecommerce
1.3.4 Media and Entertainment
1.3.5 Healthcare
1.3.6 Software and Technology
1.3.7 Government
1.3.8 Education
1.3.9 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Managed Domain Name System (DNS) Services Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Managed Domain Name System (DNS) Services Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Managed Domain Name System (DNS) Services Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Managed Domain Name System (DNS) Services Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Managed Domain Name System (DNS) Services Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Managed Domain Name System (DNS) Services Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Managed Domain Name System (DNS) Services Industry Trends
2.3.2 Managed Domain Name System (DNS) Services Market Drivers
2.3.3 Managed Domain Name System (DNS) Services Market Challenges
