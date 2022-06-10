Uncategorized

2022-2027 Global and Regional Thermal Ceramics Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Thermal Ceramics market was valued at 3200.12 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.81% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Ceramics are covalent compounds containing metal and non-metal atoms primarily held in covalent and ionic bonds. Generally, ceramics are made by taking mixtures of earth elements, powders, water and clay. This mixture is shaped into the desired form and is then fired in a high temperature oven. Ceramics are then painted with glazes which are waterproof and decorative. At elevated temperature, ceramics have high hardness, high melting points, excellent chemical corrosion resistance and good mechanical properties. Some ceramics are good dielectrics or insulators, whereas others are good electrical or thermal conductors.

Ceramics are widely used in our daily life. Glass, plates, bricks, tiles and sanitary ware are some examples of the ceramics we see every day. Ceramics can also be found in products like automobiles (sparkplug), phone lines and watches. They are even used in space shuttles and aircrafts. Ceramics can be broadly classified into two categories: traditional and advanced. Traditional ceramics include clay products such as cement and glass, whereas advanced ceramics consist of pure oxides, nitrides, carbides and many others.APAC is the largest and the fastest-growing market for thermal ceramics. The high growth of the chemical industry has led to increased investments in chemical manufacturing units in this region. APAC countries, such as China and India, are also at the forefront of the ongoing industrial revolution.

The chemical & petrochemical end-use industry is growing in the region because of the increase in demand for chemicals in various applications. Countries such as India, Indonesia, and Thailand are investing in new projects to decrease chemical imports as well as fulfill domestic demands, which will, in turn, drive the chemical industry in APAC. The growth of this industry drives the demand for thermal ceramics in thermal insulation applications. These factors, therefore, provide growth opportunities to the thermal ceramics market.

