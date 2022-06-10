Global Food Safety Testing Service Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Food Safety Testing Service market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Food Safety Testing Service market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Allergen Testing

Chemical and Nutritional Testing

Genetically Modified Organism Testing

Microbiological Testing

Residue and Contamination Testing

Others

Segment by Application

Meat,Poultry and Seafood Products

Dairy Products

Beverages

Cereals & Grains

Others

By Company

Intertek

Accugen Laboratories

Adpen Laboratories

SGS

ALS Global

Avomeen Analytical Services

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Det Norske Veritas As (DNV)

Emsl Analytical Inc

Eurofins Scientific

Idexx Labora

Campden Bri

Asurequality

Bureau Veritas SA

TUV SUD

Merieux NutriSciences

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Food Safety Testing Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Allergen Testing

1.2.3 Chemical and Nutritional Testing

1.2.4 Genetically Modified Organism Testing

1.2.5 Microbiological Testing

1.2.6 Residue and Contamination Testing

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Food Safety Testing Service Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Meat,Poultry and Seafood Products

1.3.3 Dairy Products

1.3.4 Beverages

1.3.5 Cereals & Grains

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Food Safety Testing Service Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Food Safety Testing Service Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Food Safety Testing Service Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Food Safety Testing Service Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Food Safety Testing Service Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Food Safety Testing Service Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Food Safety Testing Service Industry Trends

2.3.2 Food Safety Testing Service Market Drivers

2.3.3 Food Safety Testing Service Market Challenges

2.3.4 Food Safety Testing Service Market Restraints

