Global Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022-2028

This report focuses on the global Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

Segment by Type

Single Seat

Double Seats

Multi-seats (Below Five-seats)

Segment by Application

Individual

Commercial

By Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

By Company

Vertical Aerospace

China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (Terrafugia)

Opener

Lilium

Bell Textron

Airbus

Aston Martin

Kitty Hawk

Volocopter

Moog

AeroMobil

Ehang

Joby Aviation

WatFly

Boeing

Urban Aeronautics

Carplane GmbH

SkyDrive

Samson Sky

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2022-2028)

1.2.2 Single Seat

1.2.3 Double Seats

1.2.4 Multi-seats (Below Five-seats)

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Market Share by Application (2022-2028)

1.3.2 Individual

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Market Size

2.2 Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Market Size by Regions

2.2.1 Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Growth Rate by Regions (2022-2028)

2.2.2 Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Market Share by Regions (2022-2028)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Use Cases

3 Key Players

3.1 Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Revenue by Players (2022 & 2028)

3.2 Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Key Players Headquarters and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown by Type and by Application

4.1 Global Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Market Size by Type (2022-2028)

4.2 Global Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Market Size by Application (2022-2028)

5 North America

