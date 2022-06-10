2022-2027 Global and Regional Neoprene Fabric Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Neoprene Fabric market was valued at 1935.35 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.04% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Neoprene, also known as polychloroprene, is a type of synthetic rubber, which is produced by polymerization of chloroprene. It comprises characteristics such as low oxidization rate and ozone and weathering resistance, which help to extend the shelf life of neoprene-based products, despite exposure to ozone compound and weathering stimulators. In addition, neoprenes resistance to hydrogen gas, natural gas, ammonium salts, mineral oils, silicone oils, greases, and various chemicals is a key factor that boosts the demand for neoprene-based products. Furthermore, fire resistance, high thermal insulation, and lightweight nature of the fabric have increased its use in manufacturing wetsuits/swimsuits.

Moreover, enhanced flexibility and adequate surface friction are some of the major advantages of using neoprene for the production of wide range of apparels.Extensive and unique advantages offered by neoprene fabric such as quick drying, thermal resistance, and chemical resistance, high stretchability, and enhanced comfort drive the growth of the global neoprene fabric market. In addition, rise in health consciousness among users and increase in sports and fitness enthusiasm among customers boost the demand for neoprene fabric-based activewear.

