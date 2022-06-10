Global Natural Gas Storage Service Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Natural Gas Storage Service market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Natural Gas Storage Service market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Underground Natural Gas Storage
Above Ground Natural Gas Storage
Floating Natural Gas Storage
Segment by Application
Commercial
Industrial
By Company
ANR Storage Company
Centrica
TechnipFMC
Worley
Rockpoint Gas Storage
Enbridge
Wood
Royal Vopak
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Natural Gas Storage Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Underground Natural Gas Storage
1.2.3 Above Ground Natural Gas Storage
1.2.4 Floating Natural Gas Storage
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Natural Gas Storage Service Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Commercial
1.3.3 Industrial
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Natural Gas Storage Service Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Natural Gas Storage Service Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Natural Gas Storage Service Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Natural Gas Storage Service Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Natural Gas Storage Service Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Natural Gas Storage Service Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Natural Gas Storage Service Industry Trends
2.3.2 Natural Gas Storage Service Market Drivers
2.3.3 Natural Gas Storage Service Market Challenges
2.3.4 Natural Gas Storage Service Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Natural Gas Storage Service Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Natural Gas Storage Service Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
