Global AI Drug Discovery Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
AI Drug Discovery market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global AI Drug Discovery market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Software
Services
Segment by Application
Immuno-Oncology
Neurodegenerative Diseases
Cardiovascular Disease
Metabolic Diseases
Others
By Company
Microsoft Corporation
NVIDIA Corporation
IBM Corporation
Atomwise, Inc.
Deep Genomics
Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Insilico Medicine
Benevolentai
Exscientia
Cyclica
Bioage
Numerate
Envisagenics
TwoXAR
Owkin, Inc.
Xtalpi, Inc.
Verge Genomics
Berg LLC
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global AI Drug Discovery Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Software
1.2.3 Services
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global AI Drug Discovery Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Immuno-Oncology
1.3.3 Neurodegenerative Diseases
1.3.4 Cardiovascular Disease
1.3.5 Metabolic Diseases
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global AI Drug Discovery Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 AI Drug Discovery Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 AI Drug Discovery Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 AI Drug Discovery Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 AI Drug Discovery Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 AI Drug Discovery Market Dynamics
2.3.1 AI Drug Discovery Industry Trends
2.3.2 AI Drug Discovery Market Drivers
2.3.3 AI Drug Discovery Market Challenges
2.3.4 AI Drug Discovery Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top AI Drug Discovery Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top AI Drug Discovery Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global AI Drug Discovery Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global AI Drug Discovery Market Share by Company
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Artificial Intelligence For Drug Development and Discovery Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global Computer-aided Drug Discovery (CADD) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global Computational Drug Discovery Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Global Computer-Aided Drug Discovery (CADD) Services Market Insights, Forecast to 2028