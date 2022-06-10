Global AI Drug Discovery Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

AI Drug Discovery market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global AI Drug Discovery market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Software

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-ai-drug-discovery-2028-846

Services

Segment by Application

Immuno-Oncology

Neurodegenerative Diseases

Cardiovascular Disease

Metabolic Diseases

Others

By Company

Microsoft Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

IBM Corporation

Google

Atomwise, Inc.

Deep Genomics

Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Insilico Medicine

Benevolentai

Exscientia

Cyclica

Bioage

Numerate

Envisagenics

TwoXAR

Owkin, Inc.

Xtalpi, Inc.

Verge Genomics

Berg LLC

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/ict-and-media/global-ai-drug-discovery-2028-846

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global AI Drug Discovery Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Software

1.2.3 Services

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global AI Drug Discovery Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Immuno-Oncology

1.3.3 Neurodegenerative Diseases

1.3.4 Cardiovascular Disease

1.3.5 Metabolic Diseases

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global AI Drug Discovery Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 AI Drug Discovery Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 AI Drug Discovery Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 AI Drug Discovery Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 AI Drug Discovery Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 AI Drug Discovery Market Dynamics

2.3.1 AI Drug Discovery Industry Trends

2.3.2 AI Drug Discovery Market Drivers

2.3.3 AI Drug Discovery Market Challenges

2.3.4 AI Drug Discovery Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top AI Drug Discovery Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top AI Drug Discovery Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global AI Drug Discovery Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global AI Drug Discovery Market Share by Company

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/ict-and-media/global-ai-drug-discovery-2028-846

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/

Similar Reports:

Global Artificial Intelligence For Drug Development and Discovery Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Computer-aided Drug Discovery (CADD) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Computational Drug Discovery Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Global Computer-Aided Drug Discovery (CADD) Services Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

