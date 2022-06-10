2022-2027 Global and Regional Ultrasonic Flaw Detector Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Ultrasonic Flaw Detector market was valued at 25.43 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.78% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Phased array is an advanced ultrasonic NDT method used to detect component failures such as cracks or flaws and determine component quality. The primary methods for ultrasonic flaw sizing and crack sizing include five methods such as Amplitude, dB drop, Phased Array, Time of Flight diffraction and Multiple-wave mode etc. Contemporary ultrasonic flaw detectors are small, portable, microprocessor-based instruments suitable for both shop and field use. They generate and display an ultrasonic waveform that enables a trained operator to locate and categorize flaws in test pieces, often with the aid of analysis software. They typically include an ultrasonic pulser/receiver, hardware and software for signal capture and analysis, a waveform display, and a data logging module.

Most contemporary instruments use digital signal processing for optimum stability and precision.Currently the global Ultrasonic Flaw Detector marekt is being dominated by few players like GE Measurement & Control(US), Olympus(Japan), Sonatest(UK), Sonotron NDT(Israel), Karldeutsch(Germany), Proceq(Swiss), Zetec(US), RYOSHO(Japan) KJTD(Japan) and Dakota Ultrasonics(US); there are also many manufactuers located in China, but they now produce and sell the low-end products, like Mitech(China), Siui(China), Nantong YouLian(China), Doppler(China), Suzhou Fuerte(China), Kairda(China) and Testech Group(China) etc. Geographically, North America and Europe are dominating the market; Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing regions, driven by the demand from China, India and Southeast Asia. And currently, the Asia-Pacific market is dominated by the giants like GE, Olympus, Sonatest, Sonotron NDT, Karldeutsch, Proceq, Zetec, NDT Systems, RYOSHO and KJTD.

