2022-2027 Global and Regional Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) market was valued at 156.3 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.54% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Tungsten carbide is a made up of chemically bonded tungsten and carbide. Its superior hardness enables it to replace steel and other metal alloys in a variety of applications.Asia-Pacific has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) in 2016. In the industry, Sandvik profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Xiamen Tungsten and China Minmetals Corporation ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 13.04%, 12.45% and 8.82% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy. Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC), including Grain Sizes 10 ?m. And Grain Sizes 1-10 ?m is the main type for Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC), and the Grain Sizes 1-10 ?m reached a sales volume of approximately 17915 MT in 2016, with 45.40% of global sales volume. Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

