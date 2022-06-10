2022-2027 Global and Regional Cold Mix Asphalt Additives Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Cold Mix Asphalt Additives market was valued at 421.06 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

For production of cold asphalt mixes for road repairs, Cold Mix Asphalt Additives make anti-sticking film surrounding bitumen coated aggregate, they can make the asphalt be used at (0-30 °C). Composed of a variety of polymers, at room temperature was liquid, with a slight irritating odor, flash point 290 ?, freezing point -5 ?, stable nature.The global Cold Mix Asphalt Additives production market was 96 K MT in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.23%from 2013 to 2023. The technical barriers of Cold Mix Asphalt Additives are relatively high, resulting in high level concentration degree. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world, mainly concentrating in Korea, China, Northeast Asia and USA. The key companies in Cold Mix Asphalt Additives market include. Dow, ArrMaz, Colasphalt, Evonik, Arkema Group. In 2016, the demand for Cold Mix Asphalt Additives in all regions is leveling off.

The demand for these products will grow steadily. Cold Mix Asphalt Additives are widely used in roads, pavements, airfields, and parking lots made of asphalt and others. In 2016, Emulsion-based Cold Mix Asphalt Additive consumption occupy more than 65% of total amount. In recent years, Europe has become the largest world market for Cold Mix Asphalt Additives, surpassing North America and China. North America is the leading footwear producer in the world, followed by Europe. Therefore, increasing demand for Cold Mix Asphalt Additives is expected to support the growth over forecast period. Cold Mix Asphalt Additives industry will usher in a stable growth space. In the past few years, the price of Cold Mix Asphalt Additives decreased and we expect the price has pressure to increase in short time with new capacity released. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Cold Mix Asphalt Additives. Therefore, to some extent, the companies face the risk of profit decline. There are companies adding new capacities and aiming at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs, improve quality and performance for Cold Mix Asphalt Additives product application. The competition in Cold Mix Asphalt Additives market will become more intense.

