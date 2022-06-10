2022-2027 Global and Regional Chlorogenic Acid Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Chlorogenic Acid market was valued at 133.1 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.06% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/135569/global-regional-chlorogenic-acid-market-2022-2027-786

Chlorogenic acid (CGA) is a natural chemical compound which is the ester of caffeic acid and (?)-quinic acid. It is an important biosynthetic intermediate. Chlorogenic acid is an important intermediate in lignin biosynthesis. This compound, known as an antioxidant, may also slow the release of glucose into the bloodstream after a meal. The term chlorogenic acids can also refer to a related family of esters of hydroxycinnamic acids (caffeic acid, ferulic acid and p-coumaric acid) with quinic acid. Chlorogenic Acid and other caffeoyl esters are among the most potent free radical scavengers found in plant tissues. Chlorogenic Acid has a very high alkyl peroxyl radical scavenging activity. Compared to about eighteen other compounds, (including quercetin, gallic acid, alpha-tocopherol), chlorogenic acid was only second to rutin. According to literature reports, in particular, the inhibitory potency of chlorogenic acid on ONOO-scavenging (peroxynitrite radical) is considerable when compared with other metabolites, natural products or synthetic compounds. Chlorogenic Acid is therefore a natural antioxidant with potential applications in antiaging compositions and in compositions that provide active protection against oxidation, and damage by free radicals.The industry`s leading producers are Naturex, EUROMED SA and Applied Food Sciences, with revenues of 16.08%, 5.73% and 6.09%, respectively, in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/135569/global-regional-chlorogenic-acid-market-2022-2027-786

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Chlorogenic Acid Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Chlorogenic Acid Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Chlorogenic Acid Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Chlorogenic Acid Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Chlorogenic Acid Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Chlorogenic Acid Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Chlorogenic Acid (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Chlorogenic Acid Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Chlorogenic Acid Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Chlorogenic Acid (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Chlorogenic Acid Consumption and Market Share by Applic

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/135569/global-regional-chlorogenic-acid-market-2022-2027-786

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/

