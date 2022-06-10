2022-2027 Global and Regional Book Paper Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Book Paper market was valued at 6940.64 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.65% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A book paper (or publishing paper) is a paper that is designed for the publication of printed books, magazines and so on. Traditionally, book papers are off-white or low-white papers (easier to read), are opaque to minimise the show-through of text from one side of the page to the other, and are (usually) made to tighter caliper or thickness specifications, particularly for case-bound books. Typically, books papers are light-weight papers 60 to 90 g/m² and often specified by their caliper/substance ratios (volume basis). For example, a bulky 80 g/m² paper may have a caliper of 120 micrometres (0.12 mm) which would be Volume 15 (120×10/80), whereas a low bulk 80 g/m² may have a caliper of 88 micrometres, giving a volume 11.

This volume basis then allows the calculation of a book`s PPI (printed pages per inch), which is an important factor for the design of book jackets and the binding of the finished book.The market for Book Paper is highly fragmented with players such as International Paper, UPM-Kymmene, Asia Pulp and Paper, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget, Stora Enso, Oji Paper, Nippon Paper Group, Norske Skog, Nine Dragons Paper, Chenming Paper, Sun Paper Group, Huatai Paper, Glatfelter, Shandong Tranlin, Dahe Paper, Guangzhou Paper, Xinya Paper Group and so on. The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with occasionally acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. There hardly to have obvious technology breakthrough except deeper system function integration.

Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times. Price in US and EU is much higher than that of China and other developing countries due to their high quality and powerful functionalities. Developing countries such as China and India is more likely to attract more investment opportunity for their potential demand. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the key market over the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for Book Paper in countries such as China, India, and Japan. The availability of low-cost Book Paper from regional manufacturers is impacting the growth of the market positively. Additionally, the availability of affordable Book Paper manufactured byte leading players in order to remain competitive has also bolstered the market growth in this region. Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions` unfair methods of competition. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

