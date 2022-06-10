Global Automated Journalism Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Automated Journalism market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automated Journalism market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Streamlining Workflows

Automating Task

Separation of Fake News

Content Writing

Others

Segment by Application

Politics

Entertainment

Natural Calamities

Sports

Others

By Company

Graphiq

Heliograf (Washington Post)

Automated Insights

Yseop

Alphabet

Narrative Science

Arria

Press Association

OnlyBoth

Bertie (Forbes)

Cyborg (Bloomberg)

Juicer (BBC)

NewsWhip

Quartz

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Automated Journalism Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Streamlining Workflows

1.2.3 Automating Task

1.2.4 Separation of Fake News

1.2.5 Content Writing

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automated Journalism Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Politics

1.3.3 Entertainment

1.3.4 Natural Calamities

1.3.5 Sports

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Automated Journalism Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Automated Journalism Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Automated Journalism Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Automated Journalism Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Automated Journalism Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Automated Journalism Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Automated Journalism Industry Trends

2.3.2 Automated Journalism Market Drivers

2.3.3 Automated Journalism Market Challenges

2.3.4 Automated Journalism Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Automated Journalism Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Automated Journalism Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global

