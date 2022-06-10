Global Single-family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Single-family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Single-family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Permanent Buildings
Re-locatable Buildings
Segment by Application
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
By Company
Red Sea Housing Services
Skanska AB
Bouygues Construction
Grupo ACS
Lindal Cedar Homes
Kiewit Corporation
Balfour Beatty
Taisei Corporation
System House R and C
Larsen and Toubro
Algeco Scotsman
Skyline Champion Corporation
Kirby Building Systems
Butler Manufacturing
Astron Buildings
Modular Engineering
Niko Prefab Building Systems
Par-Kut International
Schulte Building Systems
United Partition Systems
Vardhman Pre-Engineered Building Systems
Laing O`Rourke
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Single-family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Permanent Buildings
1.2.3 Re-locatable Buildings
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Single-family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Commercial
1.3.4 Industrial
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Single-family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Single-family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Single-family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Single-family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Single-family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Single-family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Single-family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Industry Trends
2.3.2 Single-family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market Drivers
2.3.3 Single-family Modular and Prefabr
