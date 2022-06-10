Uncategorized

2022-2027 Global and Regional 2-Methylresorcinol Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global 2-Methylresorcinol market was valued at 58.42 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.85% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

2-Methylresorcinol is a slightly yellow crystalline powder. In cosmetics and personal care products, both Resorcinol and 2-Methylresorcinol are typically used in the formulation of hair dyes and colors. Resorcinol is also used in other hair and skin care products.In 2017, the global 2-Methylresorcinol consumption market is led by Europe and Europe is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 33.81% of global consumption of 2-Methylresorcinol. 2-Methylresorcinol downstream is wide and recently 2-Methylresorcinol has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Cosmetics and Hair Dyes. Globally, the 2-Methylresorcinol market is mainly driven by growing demand for Hair Dyes. Hair Dyes accounts for nearly 80.14% of total downstream consumption of 2-Methylresorcinol in global.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global 2-Methylresorcinol Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global 2-Methylresorcinol Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global 2-Methylresorcinol Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global 2-Methylresorcinol Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: 2-Methylresorcinol Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global 2-Methylresorcinol Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global 2-Methylresorcinol (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global 2-Methylresorcinol Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global 2-Methylresorcinol Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global 2-Methylresorcinol (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global 2-Methylresorcinol Consumption and

