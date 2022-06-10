2022-2027 Global and Regional Decorative Concrete Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Decorative Concrete market was valued at 8843.08 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.02% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

On the basis of type, the stamped segment accounted for the largest share in 2017. Stamped concrete is widely used in the exterior applications such as pool decks, driveways & sidewalks, and patios. On the basis of application, the floor segment accounted for the largest share in 2017, and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to decorative concrete`s good resilience & stain and abrasion resistance. Due to its high strength, decorative concrete is used in areas with heavy foot traffic.

By Market Verdors:

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Decorative Concrete Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Decorative Concrete Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Decorative Concrete Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Decorative Concrete Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Decorative Concrete Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Decorative Concrete Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Decorative Concrete (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Decorative Concrete Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Decorative Concrete Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Decorative Concrete (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Decorative Concrete Consu

