2022-2027 Global and Regional Mustard Oil Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Mustard Oil market was valued at 39.75 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.81% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Mustard oil is extracted from mustard seeds, often have a pungent taste with irritating aroma. There are three varieties of mustard oil available in market includes B. nigra (black mustard), B. juncea (brown mustard), and B. hirta (white mustard). Traditionally a preferred oil for cooking, it is also used in different applications like aromatherapy, pharmaceuticals, & soaps, etc. It is extracted from two process includes pressing the seeds used as cooking oil due to presence of fatty oil and grinding of seed, processing it with water, and the filtered by distillation process. Second method of extracting produce a light pungent oil used for other therapeutic segments as essential oil. It is used in aromatherapy to stimulate the sweat glands and for its benefits on skin.

