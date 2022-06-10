2022-2027 Global and Regional Automotive Nonwoven Fabrics Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Automotive Nonwoven Fabrics market was valued at 998.1 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.84% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Non-woven fabric is a new generation of environmentally friendly materials. It is moisture-proof, breathable, flexible, light, non-flammable, easy to decompose, non-toxic and non-irritating, rich in color, low in price, and recyclable. Non-woven fabrics are widely used in automobiles, and have gradually replaced raw materials such as automobile interiors and soundproof cotton.It has been used in automotive parts since more than 40 years ago. Non-woven fabrics can be used for sound insulation, air filtration, heat insulation, reinforcement and to improve the comfort and reliability of passengers. In addition to these advantages, non-woven fabrics are considered economical materials by many automobile companies because of their high strength and durability.

By Market Verdors:

